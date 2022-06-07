PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

