PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.
Shares of PPL opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 232,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
