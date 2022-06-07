9,000 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.