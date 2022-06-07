Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 55,926 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,732 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 257,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.12, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.