Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,422,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,488.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.34.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

