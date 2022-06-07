Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,197 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.