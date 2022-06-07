Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $23 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

