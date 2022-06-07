Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Clorox worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,724,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

