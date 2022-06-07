OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,353 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.35% of OneMain worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

