Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 646,875 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,875 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

