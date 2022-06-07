Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

NYSE:TYL opened at $356.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

