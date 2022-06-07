Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NiSource by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 429,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NiSource by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NiSource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in NiSource by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

