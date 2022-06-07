Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,006,000 after buying an additional 166,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.