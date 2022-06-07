Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

