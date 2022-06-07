Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of NetApp worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

