Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $377.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

