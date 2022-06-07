Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.27.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.40. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

