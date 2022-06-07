Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

