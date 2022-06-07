Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 649,752 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,752 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.47% of BTRS worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in BTRS by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641,868 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

BTRS stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $807.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,956 shares of company stock valued at $130,536. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

