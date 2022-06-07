Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

