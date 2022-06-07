Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $240.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

