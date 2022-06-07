Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,980,000 The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFGDU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.