Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 473,545 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 473,545 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.40.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

