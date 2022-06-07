Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.37 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 937.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.