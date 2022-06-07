Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $19.76 Million Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GFGDU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFGDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.