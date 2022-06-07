Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.38.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.