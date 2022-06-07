Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.86 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

