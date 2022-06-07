Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,608,000 after purchasing an additional 240,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

