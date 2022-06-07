Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 358,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 90,656 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 830,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

