Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,696,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 583,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 579,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 253,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XENE opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

