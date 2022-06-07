Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
