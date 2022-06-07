Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,255,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 4.30% of Aura Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

AURA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

