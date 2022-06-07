Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

