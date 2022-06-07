Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 180,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

