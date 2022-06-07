Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 1,100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,835.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 262,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

