Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 900 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 121,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,737 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

