Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

