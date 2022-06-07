Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

