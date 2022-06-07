Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 353,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period.
WLK opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.38.
In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
