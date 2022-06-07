Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

ODFL stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

