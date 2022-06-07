Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $18.27 Million in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

NASDAQ:PCCTU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

