Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 55,318 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.35% of Antero Resources worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

