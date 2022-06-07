Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 32,206 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,206 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

