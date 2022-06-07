Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $21.32 Million Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,255,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 4.30% of Aura Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AURA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

