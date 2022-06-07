Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 45,000 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

