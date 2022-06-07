Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.32% of IDACORP worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

Several research firms have commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

