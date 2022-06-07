Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

