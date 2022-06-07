DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,634 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

