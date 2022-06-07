1,750,000 Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU) Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000.
AHRNU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
