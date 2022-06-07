DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.24% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,497,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

