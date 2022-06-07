DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 317,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

